NEW DELHI (AP) — A Congress party leader says at least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India.

Pratap Singh Bajwa says the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday. They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.

He says they didn't see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed. He says the train didn't stop after the accident.

