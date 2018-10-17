NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California surgeon and his girlfriend are expected to appear in court on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted two women.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old orthopedic surgeon Grant Robicheaux and 31-year-old Cerissa Riley are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in a Newport Beach courtroom.

After prosecutors charged the pair last month, they said they received leads to more than a dozen possible additional victims.

Authorities say the two alleged victims met Robicheaux and Riley at social events in Southern California where they became intoxicated and ended up at Robicheaux's apartment.

The suspects have denied the allegations. They were arrested last month and released on $100,000 bail each.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

