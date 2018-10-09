BOSTON (AP) — A group in Texas says legal journals at Harvard University and New York University illegally give preference to racial minorities and women when selecting editors and articles.

The group, called Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences, filed a federal lawsuit against The Harvard Law Review on Saturday and a separate suit against The NYU Law Review on Sunday.

It says the student-run journals previously picked editors and articles based on merit alone but now consider race and sex.

The lawsuits say the practice amounts to discrimination and demands that it be stopped.

The group's website says its membership is confidential. The group and the law journals did not immediately provide comment.

Harvard is separately being sued by a group that says its admissions policies discriminate against Asian-Americans.

