2:50 p.m.

Indonesia's disaster agency says the death toll from an earthquake and tsunami that devastated part of the island of Sulawesi has climbed to 832.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the national disaster mitigation agency, told a news conference Sunday that 821 of those killed were in the hard-hit city of Palu. He said another 11 people were killed in the town of Donggala.

He says access to Donggala, as well as the towns of Sigi and Boutong, is still limited and there are no comprehensive reports from those areas.

He says: "The death is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage while many have not able to be reached."

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake spawned the deadly tsunami on Friday evening.

11:15 a.m.

Looters are stealing items from a shopping mall badly damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in the hard-hit Indonesian city of Palu in central Sulawesi as search and rescue efforts continue for trapped victims.

An Associated Press photographer saw items being carried off from inside the collapsed mall Sunday. Residents were also seen making their way back to badly damaged homes to try to pick through whatever belongings they could salvage to take away.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake spawned a deadly tsunami on Friday evening, killing more than 400.

11 a.m.

Rescuers are scrambling to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings where voices could be heard screaming for help after a massive earthquake that spawned a deadly tsunami in Indonesia two days ago.

The head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency Muhammad Syaugi told local online media Detik.com that he could hear people calling out from the collapsed eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel in Palu.

He said there could be 50 people trapped inside.

The death stood at 405 on Sunday, but that was expected to rise as rescuers made it to hard-to-reach areas on the island of Sulawesi.

Hundreds of people were injured in Friday's disaster and hospitals, damaged by the magnitude 7.5 quake, were overwhelmed.

