NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities rescued motorists and residents and at least two people were missing as flooding gripped the New York City region and southern New England following heavy rains.

The rains started Tuesday afternoon and continued through most of the night.

In New Jersey, authorities in the Bergen County borough of Bogota were caught on video rescuing a driver and elderly passenger from a car . More than 100 people were rescued from an industrial park in Fairview.

The Beacon Christian Academy in Bayonne and its day care center were evacuated Tuesday and flooding in the gym and the nursery, kept the schools closed Wednesday.

Clarendon Elementary School in Secaucus was also evacuated because of flooding.

Authorities used a military surplus truck to help rescue 16 people from high water in Ridgefield.

In New York City, subway service was impacted when stations became flooded, but was back to normal Wednesday morning.

More than 8 inches of rain fell in some places in Connecticut. Flooding there washed away roads and bridges, forcing schools in Lebanon and East Haddam to close Wednesday.

Authorities in North Haven were using a drone to look for a homeless person reported missing after flooding along the Quinnipiac River near his camp site.

Some residents along the Indian River in Clinton were evacuated from their homes for several hours because of rising water that authorities said came within an inch of breaching a dam before receding. A dive team was searching for a driver and a vehicle that might be submerged in the Housatonic River in North Canaan.

The search started after police in Massachusetts reported that a 60-year-old who works in Connecticut never returned from work. Troopers found a broken guardrail and what looked like fresh tire marks leading into the river

In Stamford, firefighters used a boat Tuesday afternoon to ferry students from a school bus stuck on a flooded street to dry land.

More rain was expected in the region later Wednesday.

