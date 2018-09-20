NEW YORK (AP) — Cornell says a prominent professor of food research has resigned after an investigation found he committed academic misconduct.

The school says Brian Wansink will retire at the end of the school year next June and that he has been removed from his teaching positions. Thursday's announcement comes a day after a medical journal retracted six of Wansink's papers.

The JAMA network of journals retracted the papers Wednesday, saying the research couldn't be verified. In response, Wansink said he was proud of the papers and was confident they'll be replicated by other groups. Several of his other papers had been retracted or corrected in the past.

The latest retracted research includes a 2005 study that said people eat more when served food in large bowls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.