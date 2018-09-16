4 of 20

Rescuers assist a mother and her child as they evacuate to safer grounds following landslides that hit Itogon township, Benguet province in the northern Philippines due to Typhoon Mangkhut Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The landslides buried dozens of miners and isolated the township. Typhoon Mangkhut barreled into southern China on Sunday after lashing the northern Philippines with strong winds and heavy rain that left more than dozens dead from landslides and drownings. (AP Photo/Jayjay Landingin)