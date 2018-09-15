10 of 19

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Anzor, a manganese plant worker who uses a cable car to get to his place of work, is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette, in the Georgian city of Chiatura, about 200 kilometers ( 125 miles) from Tbilisi, Georgia. The rusted, battered cable cars that hang hundreds of feet above the Georgian city of Chiatura could be one of the world’s scariest ways to commute to work or go shopping. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)