CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Australian political leadership change (all times local):

1 p.m.

Australia's ruling party has chosen Treasurer Scott Morrison to become the next prime minister.

Morrison will replace Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, who is expected to resign.

Friday's ballot among Liberal Party lawmakers means Australia's sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, prolonging an era of extraordinary political instability.

___

Noon

Members of Australia's conservative Liberal Party are meeting at Parliament House to choose a new prime minister.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the names of his party's lawmakers who wanted him to go before allowing the meeting. It started around midday Friday after the 43 signatures were verified.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia's second female prime minister. Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister.

9:47 a.m.

Australia appears set to get its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, which would continue an era of extraordinary political instability.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia's second female prime minister.

Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former cabinet minister.

Dutton supporter Mathias Cormann says he is confident that the meeting of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party will go ahead. A complication had been finding 43 lawmakers to sign a petition demanding a change of leader.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the signatures as proof that most of his government had lost faith in him.

Turnbull won't contest the leadership ballot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.