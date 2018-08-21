KOCHIN, India (AP) — The Indian military is scaling down rescue operations in the southern state of Kerala, where intense floods killed more than 200 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Indian navy spokesman Capt. D.K. Sharma says decreasing rains and flood waters means the navy can cut back on its rescue teams in Kerala. He said in a Monday statement that the navy had rescued nearly 16,000 people in the state.

People have begun leaving Kerala's thousands of relief camps over the past day or so, heading to their homes to check on damage and begin the long process of cleaning up.

Intense rains, which began Aug. 8 in Kerala, had decreased substantially by Monday. Meteorologists are expecting light-to-moderate rains in coming days.

