TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Luis Enrique Urban Gomez was tidying up at his family's fireworks storage shed like any other day when an explosion ripped through the warehouse next door, killing its owner, leaving Urban with burns and wounding seven others.

Nearly two months later, lying on a bed in his parents' home with angry red scars on nearly his entire body, the 20-year-old was itching to be back in business making fireworks just as soon as his wounds are fully healed.

"In spite of it all, it is a pleasure," Urban said. "It is a job with tradition."

Urban's hometown of Tultepec is famous as the fireworks production capital of Mexico, a place where there's always a sulfurous smell, "no smoking" signs are ubiquitous and thousands of multi-generation families hand-craft the explosives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.