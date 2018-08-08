1 of 16

Rescuer teams continue to search for victims in the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah Mosque in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful earthquake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)