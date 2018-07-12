COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Ohio State wrestlers now accusing a team doctor of sexual misconduct decades ago say they were subjected to leering and lewd acts by other men after practices.

The wrestlers and their former coach say they complained often about their practice facility where older men would watch them in the shower and the sauna.

The former athletes who wrestled for Ohio State during the 1980s and '90s practiced then at a recreation center where showers were open to male university employees and students. One former wrestler says athletes faced a "gauntlet of sexual deviancy" at Larkins Hall after practices.

Independent investigators are reviewing allegations of sexual misconduct by men from 14 sports against Richard Strauss, the former team doctor, who killed himself in 2005.

