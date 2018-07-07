6 of 19

Senior reveller El Boti, 60, who runs the bulls since 1972, looks at San Fermin statue at Santo Domingo street before taking part at the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)