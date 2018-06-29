MOSCOW (AP) — Fresh legal action against an acclaimed Russian researcher who documented Stalin's massacres has shocked human rights groups, who see it as an attempt to shut down his work at a time when the government seeks to gloss over Soviet-era crimes.

Yuri Dmitriyev's arrest Wednesday on accusations of sexual misconduct toward his underage daughter was the latest step in a lengthy legal case. Dmitriyev was acquitted this spring on child pornography charges based on the same evidence, but the acquittal was later overturned.

The new pressure on Dmitriyev comes as Russia is hosting the World Cup and trying to showcase its accomplishments.

Dmitriyev's older daughter, Ekaterina Klodt, told The Associated Press on Friday she believes he is being persecuted for his research and activism.

"Somebody doesn't like the work that he does," Klodt said.

Leading writers, historians and other public figures have campaigned in his defense.

