MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — A U.S. military team and British cave experts have joined the rescue effort in northern Thailand for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded for a fifth day inside a cave being flooded by near-constant rains.

A Thai army general coordinating the rescue said Thursday morning that overnight rain had raised water levels again and authorities switched off power and water pumps for fear of electrical hazards.

Maj. Gen. Bancha Duriyapat said rescuers were continuing to work despite the rain and setbacks.

The boys and coach entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on Saturday afternoon. The cave floods severely in rainy season.

Still, authorities have expressed hope there are dry places on higher ground within the cave where the group may be able to wait.

