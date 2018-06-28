MUMBAI, India (AP) — A small chartered plane crashed Thursday in a busy area of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, killing at least five people, a fire official said.

The official said it was not immediately known how many people were on board the aircraft. It crashed near a multistory building under construction in the Ghatkopar area.

Fire official R. Pawar said five bodies were recovered from the wreckage and rescue work was continuing.

India Today television said the plane crashed as it was preparing to land in Mumbai. It said a pilot, three passengers and one person on the ground were dead.

Television images showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground. Police and fire engines were at the crash site.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.