NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are soaring as it returns to the public markets after seven years.

In Thursday morning trading, the stock changed hands at $20.94, a gain of 23 percent, or $3.94.

Shares of the Westborough, Massachusetts, company priced at the top of an expected range of $15 to $17 a share.

The warehouse retailer, which went private in 2011, plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. BJ's is offering 37.5 million shares and underwriters have an option to buy up to 5.6 million additional shares.

The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BJ."

