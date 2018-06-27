SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge in San Francisco has thrown out a lawsuit by the state of California accusing the Trump administration of illegally reneging on an Obama-era commitment to quickly forgive the loans of students defrauded by the Corinthian for-profit college chain.

Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said Wednesday the state had failed to establish it had the right to bring the suit against the U.S. Department of Education. She gave the state 30 days to amend its lawsuit.

An email to the state attorney general's office was not immediately returned.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced in December that some students cheated by the now-defunct Corinthian schools would only get a part of their federal student loan forgiven.

In May, Kim ordered the education department in a related case to stop collecting debt from the students.

