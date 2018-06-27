A white police officer, Michael Rosfeld, was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting last week of an unarmed black teenager who fled a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Rosfeld gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw a gun in the teen's hand. Authorities have said Antwon Rose Jr. and another teen fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to protests around Pittsburgh.

Some other high-profile cases in recent years in which police were charged with shootings of black people:

— Chicago: Marco Proano was sentenced to five years in prison for using excessive force after shooting at a stolen car in 2013, injuring two black teenagers.

— North Charleston, South Carolina: After killing 50-year-old Walter Scott in 2015, Officer Michael Slager was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December 2017.

— Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati Police Officer Raymond Tensing was tried twice for murder after killing Samuel DuBose, whom he pulled over for driving without a front license plate in 2015. The jury was hung both times, and the charges were dismissed. Tensing received $350,000 from the University of Cincinnati when he agreed to resign.

— Milwaukee: Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was acquitted in June 2017 of first-degree reckless homicide after shooting Sylville Smith, 23, during a foot chase in August 2016.

— Falcon Heights, Minnesota: Officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and other counts after shooting Philando Castile, 32, in 2016. He was acquitted on all charges in June 2017.

— Tulsa, Oklahoma: Officer Betty Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter after shooting a 40-year-old unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, in September 2016. A neighboring sheriff's office then announced Shelby, who resigned from the Tulsa Police Department, would join his team.

— Miami: Prosecutors charged Officer Jonathan Aledda with four felonies and misdemeanors, including attempted manslaughter, after he shot an unarmed behavioral therapist, Charles Kinsey, in July 2016. Kinsey was supervising an patient with autism who was holding a silver toy truck, which a bystander mistook for a gun.

— Balch Springs, Texas: In April 2017, Officer Roy Oliver shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was riding in a car with four other black teenagers. Oliver was indicted on a murder charge and is awaiting trial, scheduled for August.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Claudia Lauer and Alexandra Villarreal in Philadelphia and AP News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York.

