NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says that over 12,000 items seized from him by the FBI are subject to attorney-client privilege.

Cohen's lawyers told a federal judge in a letter on Monday that they had finished reviewing more than 4 million electronic and paper files taken in the April 9 raid.

The lawyers said their search covered 13 mobile devices and iPads, hard-copy documents and 20 external hard drives, flash drives and laptops.

Prosecutors say they're investigating Cohen's business dealings.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood appointed a former federal judge to help decide which of the seized items are protected by attorney-client privilege and should be off-limits to investigators.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization also have participated in the review.

