AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Britain's Prince William has kicked off a politically delicate five-day tour of Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories, planning to meet with young people, refugees and political leaders in a tumultuous region once controlled by Britain.

In Jordan, he was welcomed Sunday by 23-year-old Crown Prince Hussein, a member of the Hashemite dynasty Britain helped install in then-Transjordan a century ago.

William will visit a technology lab for young Jordanians, tour a vocational training college with links to Britain's Middlesex University and meet Syrian refugee children.

On Monday evening, the prince leaves for Jerusalem for the first-ever official visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Though billed as non-political, it's a high-profile foreign visit for the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.