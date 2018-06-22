DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor's president is refusing to swear in 11 members of Cabinet because of corruption investigations, marring the formation of a new government following a protracted political stalemate in the young nation.

Taur Matan Ruak, an independence fighter and former president, is still expected to be sworn in as prime minister Friday after a three-party alliance won a majority of parliament seats in a May 25 election.

President Francisco Guterres Lu Olo said eight ministers, including the finance and defense ministers, and three vice-ministers can't be sworn in because the public prosecutor's office is investigating corruption cases against them and some already have been sentenced.

The election in May followed the collapse of a minority government that was in power for just a few months.

