ROME (AP) — Italy's hardline migrant policy is in the spotlight after its new government turned away a rescue boat, a pointed signal that the country has had enough of coping with the migrant influx to European shores. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has quickly proclaimed his next urgent mission: kicking out huge numbers of migrants already here.

Thanks to complicated bureaucracy, a lack of diplomatic agreements with the refugees' homelands and unwillingness of impoverished countries to have migrants return, most of those who have lost asylum bids have so far run little chance of being deported.

Salvini is determined to reverse those odds.

"Over the next weeks, we'll start working on increasing expulsions," Salvini told a rally earlier this week of his right-wing League supporters, who often blame migrants for crime or fear they rob Italians of jobs.

