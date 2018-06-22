NEW YORK (AP) — Say this about TV creators in 2018 — they don't give up easily.

Three current shows — "Roseanne," ''Transparent" and "House of Cards" — have been crippled by scandal, but each plans to continue without their disgraced stars.

Television history offers a mixed scorecard of shows surviving without its original star: For every successful one — "Cheers" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" — there's a "Nashville" or a "Spin City" that largely failed.

Hit shows surviving the loss of their stars include "The Office," which bid farewell to Steve Carell after seven seasons and continued on for two more. "Cheers" nicely weathered the loss of Shelley Long and kept going for six more seasons and "NYPD Blue" shrugged off the loss of David Caruso.

