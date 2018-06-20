PARIS (AP) — The Latest on global migration and World Refugee Day (all times local):

12 noon

Italian President Sergio Mattarella says it is up to a united European Union to manage the arrival of refugees forced to flee their homelands.

In a message for World Refugee Day Wednesday, Mattarella said "the international community must work with shared and long-term political choices to manage a phenomenon that involves the entire world. The European Union in particular must know how to intervene, without delegating to the countries of first-arrival the responsibility to confront the emergency."

The comments come as Italy's new hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, presses Europe to relieve Italy of the burden of arrivals, making his point by refusing port to an aid agency's rescue boat with some 630 migrants onboard.

Salvini is meeting later with the Italian premier to discuss Italy's position on the migrant issue at an upcoming EU summit. The leader of the anti-migrant League has long argued the majority of those rescued at sea are economic migrants, not refugees.

___

11 a.m.

Asylum claims rose sharply in the United States last year but migration declined overall in the developed world for the first time since 2011, according to a new report from an economic organization representing the world's wealthiest countries.

Asylum claims rose 26 percent in the United States, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday, adding that migration for economic and political reasons is unlikely to diminish in coming years. The group said countries need to find ways to prepare their native-born populations and integrate new foreign residents.

The report found a growing share of the population in the OECD's 35 member countries, including the United States and Western Europe, was born abroad — up from 9 percent in 2000 to 13 percent in 2017.

