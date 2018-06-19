BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel says Germany remains fully committed to the Paris climate accord, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the agreement.

Germany's long-time chancellor said Tuesday that the U.S. move was "very regrettable" at a time when the overwhelming majority of countries worldwide are trying to limit global warming.

Merkel told a climate meeting with over 30 governments in Berlin that "climate change isn't a matter of faith ... it's a fact," citing new temperature records and the increase in extreme weather events around the world.

She said efforts to curb global warming would help limit economic damage and boost innovation.

Last year, at a global climate summit in Poland, Merkel urged delegates to hammer out a binding set of rules to govern the 2015 Paris agreement.

