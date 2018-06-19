PARIS (AP) — A video of French President Emmanuel Macron admonishing a teenager who called him by a nickname went viral on social media Tuesday.

The video shows Macron shaking hands in a crowd, when the teenager — using a diminutive for Macron's first name — asks him: "How's it going, Manu?"

Macron stops and responds: "Call me 'Mr. President of the Republic,' or 'monsieur.'"

He then adds: "The day you want to start a revolution, get a degree and learn to feed yourself, OK? You can start lecturing others then."

The exchange occurred Monday at a ceremony commemorating Charles De Gaulle's historic appeal for armed resistance against Nazi tyranny.

Macron tweeted a video of the discussion, prompting a flood of comments Tuesday. Some applauded the French leader's demand for respect, while others criticized what they saw as his arrogance.

