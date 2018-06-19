AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities have detained three men with suspected links to the Islamic State extremist group based on DNA evidence found on arms found at a French hideout. A fourth suspect linked to the case was already in a Dutch jail because of an unrelated incident.

The Dutch prosecution office said the arrests Monday of the three were linked to an apartment in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil that was rented by a French jihadist. Authorities found a big arms cache there on March 24, 2016, two days after the Brussels attacks that killed 32 people. Authorities were convinced the discovery had averted another extremist attack.

Dutch authorities said Tuesday they seized computers, mobile phones and notes, and in one house, a shotgun and a pistol.

