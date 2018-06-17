RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of a female Palestinian lawmaker who has been held without charge for nearly a year says that Israel has extended her detention by four months.

Khalida Jarrar was scheduled to be released on June 30. But her husband, Ghassan, said Sunday that her lawyer was informed of the extension by Israeli authorities.

Jarrar is being held under "administrative detention," an Israeli policy that permits holding people for months at a time without charges.

In 2015, she served 15 months after being convicted of incitement to violence and "promoting terror activities."

Jarrar, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was arrested again last year and has remained in administrative detention.

Her husband calls it a "political" detention.

The military had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.