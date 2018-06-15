NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

Diamond earned the Johnny Mercer Award on Thursday and was officially inducted into the Hall in 1984, and he closed the event in New York City with a rousing rendition of "Sweet Caroline."

The 77-year-old was happy and excited onstage, performing an extended version of the iconic song, backed by a band and the audience of songwriters and music industry players who sang along.

The Songwriters Hall's 2018 class John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool and the Gang, Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff and Bill Anderson were inducted as the Hall's 2018 class.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.