CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group has urged the United Nations Security Council to warn parties to the Yemen war that they will face sanctions if they fail to provide civilians access to desperately needed aid.

The call from Human Rights Watch comes as a Saudi-led coalition tries to retake the port city of Hodeida from Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

HRW's Sarah Leah Whitson said Friday "the coalition and Houthi forces, now fighting for Hodeida, have atrocious records abiding by the laws of war."

The rights group called on all parties of the conflict to minimize civilian harm during the fight for Hodeida.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's exiled government began its assault Wednesday on Hodeida, the main entry for food into a country already on the brink of famine..

