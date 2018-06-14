WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Supreme Court ruled Thursday against a businessman who refused to print posters for an LGBT business group because he did not want to "promote" the gay rights movement.

The country's top court said it was upholding the ruling of a lower court. The Regional Court in Lodz had argued that the principle of equality before the law meant the businessman did not have the right to withhold services from the LGBT Business Forum.

The case was brought to the Supreme Court by Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister and attorney general, for whom the ruling was a defeat. He called Thursday's ruling "wrong" and a "violation of the constitutional principle of freedom of conscience."

The Campaign Against Homophobia, which gave legal support to the LGBT Business Forum, welcomed the ruling.

The ruling comes as the European Union has been warning that Poland's judicial independence is under threat due to new laws that give the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, greater power over court appointments.

A new law regulating the Supreme Court will take effect on July 3.

The European Commission's first vice president, Frans Timmermans, said on Wednesday that that the new law could lead to the forced retirement of 37 of the court's 72 judges. Their replacements would then be appointed by a body elected mainly by parliament, which is controlled by the ruling party.

The Polish case comes as similar cases have been brought in U.S. courts. In the most high-profile case, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

