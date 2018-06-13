AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — The FBI is ending its investigation into a group of western Massachusetts police officers for allegedly using excessive force against a prisoner.

Masslive.com reports three Agawam police officers will not face charges following the end of the probe by the FBI into their methods of subduing a disorderly man in June 2016.

The officers had been terminated in October 2016 for their roles in the arrest of then 27-year-old David Desjardins at Six Flags New England in 2016. Desjardins was taken into custody and struggled with officers until he was struck with a baton.

An independent firm assisted with the investigation, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni declined to prosecute the officers.

Two of the officers are back at work, with one previously demoted officer back in his position as sergeant.

This story has been corrected to fix District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's last name. It's not Gullini.

