WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are disputing the Trump administration's claim that struggles facing the coal and nuclear industries threaten the reliability of the nation's power grid.

The Republican chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told Congress on Tuesday that "there is no immediate calamity or threat" to the nation's bulk power system. He added that existing power sources are sufficient to satisfy the nation's energy needs.

Four other commissioners from both parties agreed there is no immediate threat to the grid. The comments contradict a recent White House directive ordering action to keep coal-fired and nuclear power plants open as a matter of national and economic security.

Still, FERC Chairman Kevin McIntyre said it was prudent to study grid resilience, saying regulators "need to take a longer-term lens" to ensure future reliability.

