AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's newly appointed prime minister on Thursday said he will cancel a controversial tax bill and reconsider the legislation in consultation with groups and political parties.

"The government will withdraw the draft tax law, after the formation of the government," Omar Razzaz said at a meeting with union leaders.

The tax bill has sparked large public protests, with critics saying it is unfair to the poor and middle class. Earlier, Razzaz had said he was open to listening to dissenting voices in society.

"There is consensus on withdrawing the tax law because it needs a deep dialogue, and we will take into consideration the tax burdens on people," he was quoted as saying by the government news site Halah Akbar.

Razzaz also met with Parliament Speaker Atif al-Tarawneh, who said he advised Razzaz to remove new changes in the tax bill that sparked protests. Al-Tarawneh said a majority of parliament rejects the changes.

King Abdullah II appointed Razzaz on Tuesday, replacing Hani Mulki, who quit amid the mounting protests against the tax plan.

Underpinning the sustained demonstrations is growing public anger about an economic and political system that many Jordanians view as impenetrable, with benefits reserved for small elites.

The country has also grappled with an economic slowdown, largely linked to regional turmoil, as well as high unemployment and rising public debt. The International Monetary Fund has sought sweeping economic changes, including subsidy cuts and price hikes for fuel, electricity and other basics.

It's not clear how the king, who has final say over policy, will appease public anger, while not rolling back the IMF-mandated overhaul.

