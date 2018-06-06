ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination drew several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

Former President Bill Clinton told those gathered that the former attorney general's legacy is as relevant as ever.

Speakers including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez read quotes from Kennedy speeches to the crowd, which included Kennedy's widow, Ethel.

Country singer Kenny Chesney sang "This Land Is Your Land."

Robert Kennedy, and 1968 presidential candidate, was shot and killed after winning the California primary in June 1968. He was 42.

The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

A special exhibition is also planned at the home in suburban Boston where Kennedy was born.

