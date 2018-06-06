BAGHDAD (AP) — A commission looking into alleged irregularities in Iraq's national elections has found "unprecedented" violations, the prime minister said Tuesday, a development that could prolong the process of forming a new government following last month's voting.

During his weekly press conference, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the commission found "widespread manipulation" and faulted election authorities for "not taking the needed measures or taking wrong ones."

He said the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the commission, which is made up of the heads of five security and oversight agencies as well as the head of an anti-corruption agency. The recommendations include a manual recount of at least 5 percent of ballots and annulling all votes from overseas and displaced voters.

The elections, the fourth held since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, saw low turnout reflecting widespread anger at the country's dysfunctional political class. Supporters of the populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose forces once battled U.S. troops, emerged with the most seats, but would have to form a coalition government with other blocs in a process that could drag on for months. Al-Abadi's bloc came in third, after a coalition of mostly Shiite paramilitary forces.

The Independent High Electoral Commission, which administered the vote, has denied widespread irregularities and rejected past calls for a manual recount or the cancellation of ballots. It's unclear whether the government can force it to undertake those measures, and it's also unclear whether doing so would change the outcome of the election. The winners of the election have already begun talks on forming a new government.

Al-Abadi has meanwhile called for criminal investigations, and has banned election officials from traveling abroad without his approval.

