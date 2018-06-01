SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says the investigation into the discovery of three bodies at the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect could take "days if not longer."

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Friday that ground-penetrating radar had been brought in to help with the investigation, but no additional human remains had been found.

He said everyone else who lived in the home where it is believed 40-year-old Stewart Weldon lives, including a child, is accounted for and safe.

Weldon was arrested Sunday following a police chase. A woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty.

No one has been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified.

