KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least two police officials were killed in suicide-bomb attacks at a police station in eastern Logar province.

Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says those killed were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar's capital city, Puli Alim.

Safi said the casualty toll in the Wednesday morning attack was only an initial report and could rise.

The attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station. He said both bombers were identified, shot and killed by forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in Logar province.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.