PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and get a new trial.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill's release from prison last month where he was serving a two- to four-year sentence on a probation violation related to a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Mill's lawyers will ask Tuesday that Judge Genece Brinkley be removed from his case. They allege she's been waging a vendetta against the rapper, including sending him to prison for the probation violations.

She has strongly defended her impartiality.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

