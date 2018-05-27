BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For decades, Colombians voted with an eye on the bloody conflict with leftist rebels that dominated their country and politics.

But on Sunday they will cast their ballots in the first presidential election since the signing of a peace accord with the nation's biggest rebel group to end the conflict and will be weighing issues like corruption, inequality, crime and relations with their crisis-plagued neighbor Venezuela.

The two leading candidates have presented dramatically different visions for both Colombia's economic model and the future of its divisive peace process in a polarizing campaign driven by a wave of anti-establishment sentiment.

Leading the polls is conservative former senator Ivan Duque, the protege of influential former President Alvaro Uribe, followed by Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla and ex-Bogota mayor.

