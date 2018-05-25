NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on a possible shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

___

This item has been corrected to reflect that the shooting was at a middle school, not a hospital.

___

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn't say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details.

TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

