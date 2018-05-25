BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian war-monitoring group says suspected Israeli strikes hit a military base overnight in central Syria that houses Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group alongside other factions allied with the government in Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday that it's not clear if there are any casualties in the strikes on the Dabaa air base in central Homs province. The base is north of the town of al-Qusair that Hezbollah captured in 2013 from rebels, a turning point in the group's role in the Syrian war.

Syria's state media reported late Thursday that a military base in central Syria came under attack from "enemy" fire. It said Syrian air defenses responded.

Hezbollah and Iran's role in Syria has alarmed Israel and the United States, which have threatened action.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.