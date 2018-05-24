BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian government-run media outlet reports that U.S.-led coalition airstrikes have struck Syrian army positions in eastern Syria near the front lines with the Islamic State group.

The Central Military Media reports the strikes targeted positions between Boukamal and Hmeimeh in the Deir el-Zour province and reported material damage, but no other details.

A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported two waves of U.S.-led missile attacks early Thursday it said targeted areas controlled by IS east of the Euphrates River.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition.

If confirmed, the attacks would be the first by the U.S. on Syrian army positions since April, when the U.S., Britain and France bombed government facilities in retaliation for a suspected gas attack blamed on Syria's government.

