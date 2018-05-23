MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on Milwaukee police releasing body-camera footage showing the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

The president of the NAACP in Milwaukee says he doesn't see anything in a newly released police body-camera video that would warrant officers using a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Fred Royal says he thinks the officer who interacted with Brown should have done a better job of explaining the reason why he was questioning him.

Royal says he finds it "disturbing that an officer would incite an argument over a parking citation."

The January incident started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot.

The group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities said the video "is yet another example of police using excessive force with Black people in situations that do not call for it."

6:40 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks say they are standing with guard Sterling Brown.

The team issued a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown after an interaction over a parking violation.

The Bucks say Brown has the team's "full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after encountering him in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

The Bucks say Brown's experience "isn't an isolated case" and that such incidents "remind us of the injustices that persist."

6:10 p.m.

Video released Wednesday shows an interaction between Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and four police officers during a parking violation quickly escalated when an officer asked the basketball guard to take his hands out of his pockets.

Moments later, four officers swarmed Brown and began yelling for a stun gun to be deployed. Brown is on the ground and barely visible in the footage. He can be heard groaning in pain.

Police released footage from an officer's body camera showing the Jan. 26 incident that started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot. The conversation between the officer and Brown immediately becomes tense when the officer asks for his driver's license. The officer tells Brown to back up and Brown says, "For what? I ain't did nothing."

The first officer called for assistance and more than three squads arrived.

This update has been corrected to show that the arrest occurred Jan. 26, not Jan. 2.

5:48 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says his experience with Milwaukee police was wrong and "shouldn't happen to anybody."

Brown released a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown.

Brown says what should have been "a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force."

He says, "Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after coming across the Bucks player in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

Brown says he's planning to sue the Milwaukee Police Department.

5:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is apologizing for how his department handled the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot by officers who used a stun gun. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Morales says officers "acted inappropriately" and that those officers had recently been disciplined. He says he's "sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Morales' statement came as the department was about to release body-camera footage of the arrest.

3:52 p.m.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

The release Wednesday evening comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad.

Brown was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot about 2 a.m. Jan. 26. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Police have shown the body-camera footage to some local officials, including a closed session of a Common Council committee.

The Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from SMU last summer in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

