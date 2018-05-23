LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

Following weeks of protests at the state Capitol, Republican voters in central Kentucky ousted House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell on Tuesday in favor of Travis Brenda, a high school math teacher who has never run for public office.

Brenda won the GOP nomination and will face Democrat Mary Renfro in the November general election. His victory on Tuesday sent perhaps the loudest signal in Kentucky of a potentially raucous November election.

The fourth-generation farmer and 20-year teaching veteran at Rockcastle County High School said, "They picked on the wrong group."

Voters appeared to turn on Shell because he co-authored a bill that made changes to the state's public pension systems that cover hundreds of thousands of teachers and state workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.