LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are promising to release some dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A scheduled release of documents Wednesday follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Some 1,200 pages of reports released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in days before the attack about the federal government and gun control.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.