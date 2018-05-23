BOSTON (AP) — The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

A judge is hearing presentations Wednesday by four suitors looking to acquire the New England Confectionery Co., or Necco. It's based just outside Boston.

A deal most likely would ensure a future, at least in the short term, for some of the nation's most familiar candies.

Necco Wafers have been around so long that the company says Union soldiers carried them during the Civil War.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, citing competition from multinational candy makers.

