HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Hillary Clinton plans to deliver the keynote address at a gathering of Democrats in New York state on Wednesday that comes at an especially tumultuous time for a party torn apart by scandal and challenges from its left wing.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee will speak on the first day of the two-day gathering at Hofstra University.

Ahead of her remarks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo easily won his party's nomination for a third term, winning more than 95 percent of the votes cast by delegates. "Sex and the City" star and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon received a smattering of votes in the convention process, largely controlled by Cuomo supporters. She can still secure a place on September's Democratic primary ballot by collecting voter signatures.

Cuomo plans to address the convention Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak. Cuomo was nominated by a group of convention speakers that included his mother Matilda Cuomo; a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting; and Stuart Appelbaum, president of the powerful Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The speakers cited Cuomo's work to pass same-sex marriage, increase the minimum wage to $15 and enact tougher gun control rules.

"Andrew Cuomo has proven himself to be a national progressive leader and a friend of working people," Appelbaum said.

Nixon attended Wednesday's convention events and told reporters that she believes the voters will make up their own minds this fall. Nixon has faulted Cuomo for not doing enough to address education inequalities, corruption or the lack of funding for New York City's subways.

"The fact of the matter is people are going to be voting on his record, which is not very progressive," she said.

The party will also nominate its candidate to succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month amid allegations that he assaulted four women he dated. Two Democrats have so far formally announced their intention to run: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Leecia Eve, a Buffalo attorney and former adviser to Clinton and Cuomo.

James has emerged as the front runner, securing endorsements from Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat.

Delegates also are expected to nominate candidates for comptroller and lieutenant governor and take up a number of resolutions, including one that would endorse the legalization of marijuana.

Republicans are holding their convention in Manhattan, where they nominated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro as their candidate for governor on Wednesday. New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 election, also is scheduled to be on Long Island on Wednesday to speak to local law enforcement officials about gang violence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.